The year's almost over, but it's no time to let your guard down. What can you do to keep sales from going into hibernation?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a sales manager, there are worse experiences than enduring aceaseless loop of "O Tannenbaum" as you navigate theaisles of your neighborhood big-box store in search of holidaybooty. You could discover your sales force has decided that thestretch between Thanksgiving and New Year's is a poor time toclose new deals.

But December need not be a listless sales month. As MartyClarke, owner of Martin Production, a sales consulting and trainingcompany in Raleigh, North Carolina, explains, "Sales don'tgo dormant (during the holidays)-but poorly run sales teamsmight."