For Subscribers

End Game

The year's almost over, but it's no time to let your guard down. What can you do to keep sales from going into hibernation?

By Kimberly L. McCall

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a sales manager, there are worse experiences than enduring aceaseless loop of "O Tannenbaum" as you navigate theaisles of your neighborhood big-box store in search of holidaybooty. You could discover your sales force has decided that thestretch between Thanksgiving and New Year's is a poor time toclose new deals.

But December need not be a listless sales month. As MartyClarke, owner of Martin Production, a sales consulting and trainingcompany in Raleigh, North Carolina, explains, "Sales don'tgo dormant (during the holidays)-but poorly run sales teamsmight."

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A New Weight-Loss Drug Could Be a Complete Game Changer. 'Psychologically, You Don't Want to Eat.'

Mounjaro, a diabetes drug used to treat obesity, is forecast to make $50 billion in sales annually.

By Jonathan Small

Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Fundraising

How to Raise Funds as a Startup in a High Interest Rate Market

Traditional bank loans may not be the best option for startups. Entrepreneurs need to consider these alternatives to secure the funding they need to launch their business.

By Shannon Scott

Business News

These Are the Best and Worst Airlines of 2023 So Far, According to a New Report

A new study by WalletHub ranked 11 U.S. airlines across a slew of categories.

By Emily Rella

Business News

SpaceX Said It Destroyed Its Own Rocket Mid-Flight, But It Ended Up Torching a State Park — Here's What It Means for Elon Musk

The billionaire founder and CEO wants to launch again within a few months — but it's unclear if that will happen.

By Amanda Breen

By Entrepreneur en Español