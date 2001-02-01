If you're starting or expanding a business using an SBAloan, you can apply for a grant of up to $1,000 from the EconomicExpansion Initiative, a program created by a California company.The grant can be used to cover closing costs and fees for SBA loansthrough participating lenders. Applications are submitted to 70participating lenders, who will contact you if interested. Toapply, register at www.4sba.com .

