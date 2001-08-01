Search Party
In your search for employees, the Internet is your happy hunting ground.
Businesses may be struggling with the current economic downturn, but if the surge in the online recruiting industry is any indication, they haven't stopped hiring. Expected by IDC to swell from $474 million in 1999 to $4.6 billion by 2004, the online recruiting industry is thriving, with a handful of sites stealing the spotlight.
"There has been an increase in activity because there are more job-seekers entering the market," says Christopher Boone, e-recruiting analyst for IDC. "The economic slowdown has increased the scrutiny on the hires that companies still have to make."
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How to Change Your Money Mindset in 2023, According to This Couple Who Paid Off More Than $100,000 in Debt
-
The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer
-
If You Want to Be a Great Communicator, Avoid Falling Into These Classic Traps
-
How a Man Who Strives to Live a Possession-Free Life and a Miami Photographer Struck Up an Unexpected Friendship — and What They Can Teach You About the Importance of Human Connection
-
5 Priceless Lessons for First-Time Entrepreneurs
-
The Smartest People in the Room Often Overlook This Critical Attribute to Success
-
8 Essential Real Estate Questions to Ask Potential Franchisors
-
Most New Year's Resolutions Fail — But Here Are 5 You'll Actually Keep