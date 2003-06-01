Show Me the Money

With a good location in sight, will Jack and Diane take the smart route to financing their land deal?

After months of searching and paying $10,000 for professional site selection assistance, Jack and Diane finally found a commercial site that meets the criteria set by their oil-change franchisor. Now they need to find a way to lock it in and finance it.

There's a little L-shaped piece of land in the Pacific Northwest that's a third of an acre and costs $225,000. Jack and Diane want to stake their claim. The adjacent use is a gas station and a car wash, and the neighbor is willing to grant an easement so the oil-change franchise can have access from two major streets.