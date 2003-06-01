For Subscribers

Show Me the Money

With a good location in sight, will Jack and Diane take the smart route to financing their land deal?

By Todd D. Maddocks

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After months of searching and paying $10,000 for professional site selection assistance, Jack and Diane finally found a commercial site that meets the criteria set by their oil-change franchisor. Now they need to find a way to lock it in and finance it.

There's a little L-shaped piece of land in the Pacific Northwest that's a third of an acre and costs $225,000. Jack and Diane want to stake their claim. The adjacent use is a gas station and a car wash, and the neighbor is willing to grant an easement so the oil-change franchise can have access from two major streets.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How Adela's Country Eatery Makes Big Waves and Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat

Located in a strip mall in Oahu, Hawaii, Adela's Country Eatery has grown a name for itself beyond its small takeout counter, winning the #5 spot on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat.

By Emily Washcovick

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Hiring a Virtual Assistant? Watch Out for These Red Flags

Knowing what to keep an eye out for when you're hiring a virtual assistant is the key to finding the right one.

By Lesley Pyle

Growing a Business

The 9 Essential Steps to Expanding Your Product Line and Scaling Your Business

By following the correct steps and principles, entrepreneurs can successfully launch new product lines and enter new markets.

By Mark Pierce

Business News

Cash App Founder Bob Lee Found Stabbed to Death in San Francisco

The tech founder was only 43 at the time of his death.

By Sam Silverman

Starting a Business

I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, And These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By

This excerpt from my forthcoming book offers exclusive insights into the gritty (not glamorous) details of building The Agency from an idea to a billion-dollar global brokerage.

By Mauricio Umansky

By Entrepreneur Store