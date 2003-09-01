Refusing to give your prospects the whole story at once is a surefire way to pique their curiosity.

I'm a pushover for an ad like the one shown here. Maybe youare, too. It teases with the promise of revealing intriguinginformation-a technique that the tabloids have made into anart form. So OK, I'll bite. In response to the headline"What your scale isn't telling you," what's minemissing?

The folks at the U.S. branch of Tokyo-based Tanita Corp. inArlington Heights, Illinois, have the answer in a hybrid bathroomscale/body-fat monitor. Their ad for this unit, created by LoSassoAdvertising Inc. in Chicago, gets an A+ for two reasons: One, itmakes you read further into the rest of the ad for the answer (abig accomplishment for any ad), and two, it triggers theinstantaneous impression that your current bathroom scale is notgood enough.