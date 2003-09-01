For Subscribers

Just Teasing

Refusing to give your prospects the whole story at once is a surefire way to pique their curiosity.

By Jerry Fisher

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I'm a pushover for an ad like the one shown here. Maybe youare, too. It teases with the promise of revealing intriguinginformation-a technique that the tabloids have made into anart form. So OK, I'll bite. In response to the headline"What your scale isn't telling you," what's minemissing?

The folks at the U.S. branch of Tokyo-based Tanita Corp. inArlington Heights, Illinois, have the answer in a hybrid bathroomscale/body-fat monitor. Their ad for this unit, created by LoSassoAdvertising Inc. in Chicago, gets an A+ for two reasons: One, itmakes you read further into the rest of the ad for the answer (abig accomplishment for any ad), and two, it triggers theinstantaneous impression that your current bathroom scale is notgood enough.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A 'Fake Drake' Song Using Generative AI Was Just Pulled From Streaming Services

The computer-generated track "heart on my sleeve" went viral over the weekend until Universal Publishing yanked it, raising legal and ethical questions.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

What Is Laissez-Faire Leadership? What Are Its Benefits and Drawbacks?

Discover more about laissez-faire leadership, including its impact on personal growth, job satisfaction, innovation and how to adapt effectively.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Essential Questions to Ask at the End of an Interview

Preparing for an interview and looking for the best questions to pose to your interviewer? Read on to learn exactly what to ask.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Emily Rella

Leadership

Employee Theft is More Common Than You Think. This is What You Should Do About It.

Almost every day, you can read reports about how employees are stealing from their employers. So what should you do to prevent this kind of thing from happening before it happens? Well, there are a few things.

By Gene Marks

Life Hacks

How to Expand Your Comfort Zone and Create a Life You Really Love

Kristen Butler once had panic attacks that were so severe, she couldn't get out of bed. Today, she's the founder of Power of Positivity and has more than 56 million followers across social media. She sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about her new book The Comfort Zone.

By Jessica Abo