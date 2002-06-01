For Subscribers

Shaving Face

Here are three simple techniques that can save any ad from being forgettable.

By Jerry Fisher

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You don't need a column like this to tell you thatconcocting a great headline and visual are critical to creating aneffective ad. You already know that. But there's anothercomponent to ad-making that's an equal, if not greater,challenge: figuring out how to lasso the prospect into reading therest of the ad. It's not easy, no matter how well-crafted yourmessage. It's much simpler to get attention than to hold it.Persuading readers to go beyond the clever phrasing in the headingand the eye candy of the visual requires some special, complexthinking.

That's what the people in Gillette's Braundivision accomplished with this ad for the company's newself-cleaning shaver. This ad gets an A+ in many departments, butspecial kudos go to those who designed body copy that'sinviting to read. By housing the five breezy questions and answersin a little five-tiered table (similar to the one found in the"tools" pull-down menu on many computers), the copy looksrefreshingly different from the typical paragraph format and istherefore tempting to read. Not only that, it's asmile-inducing set of Q&As ("Will it make me morehandsome? No, it's not that revolutionary.") Theinformation here is light on detail, though; it would have beeneffective to point out that a self-cleaning shaver would yield acloser shave.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Business News

The IRS Has Already Issued $15.7 Billion in Tax Refunds. But Will Yours Be Lower Than Last Year?

Tax season is underway, and although the IRS has issued eight million refunds so far, the average payout is down from last year.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Mark Banfield

By Emily Rella

Employee Experience & Recruiting

How to Support Employees and Improve Retention With a Strong Company Culture

The key to keeping employees isn't getting rid of bad bosses but improving the overall culture at your company.

By Matt Smith

Business Culture

Why Your Company Culture Isn't Rich Without Subcultures

A robust company culture is actually made up of a number of subcultures — but only if you successfully cultivate them.

By Melanie Clark

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok