You don't need a column like this to tell you thatconcocting a great headline and visual are critical to creating aneffective ad. You already know that. But there's anothercomponent to ad-making that's an equal, if not greater,challenge: figuring out how to lasso the prospect into reading therest of the ad. It's not easy, no matter how well-crafted yourmessage. It's much simpler to get attention than to hold it.Persuading readers to go beyond the clever phrasing in the headingand the eye candy of the visual requires some special, complexthinking.

That's what the people in Gillette's Braundivision accomplished with this ad for the company's newself-cleaning shaver. This ad gets an A+ in many departments, butspecial kudos go to those who designed body copy that'sinviting to read. By housing the five breezy questions and answersin a little five-tiered table (similar to the one found in the"tools" pull-down menu on many computers), the copy looksrefreshingly different from the typical paragraph format and istherefore tempting to read. Not only that, it's asmile-inducing set of Q&As ("Will it make me morehandsome? No, it's not that revolutionary.") Theinformation here is light on detail, though; it would have beeneffective to point out that a self-cleaning shaver would yield acloser shave.