Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Sound Familiar?

Your prospects want you to say what they feel.

By
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Since I began this column 11 years ago-and even as I writethis month's final installment of "AdWorkshop"-I've had but a single goal: to help youdevelop the tools you need to create advertising that captivatesyour prospects. One of those tools is the ability to home in onjust how your prospects are feeling at the moment regarding aparticular problem you're able to solve. In other words, youneed to know how to push potential clients' buttons. Whetherit's dealing with the stress of picking the right investmentsor, as in this month's example, the impending trauma of workingthrough a divorce, let your prospects know you can help them solvethe big problems that are on their minds right now.

That's my advice to Linda McMurtray, a certified mentalhealth counselor in Bellevue, Wisconsin. Her current brochure,shown at top right, already has a lot going for it, including aquick, precise headline that grabs the reader's attention.However, I still think McMurtray should take her advertisement up anotch and convey more emotion by addressing the prospect where heor she "lives." Hence my suggested alternative headline:"The Non-Combative Divorce." The new headline addressesone of the most dreaded aspects of marital breakups. The subheadamplifies the feeling with "How to get through it with theleast emotional distress and get on with the rest of yourlife." That should convince the reader to flip thepage-which, of course, is the single most important goal ofany cover.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Employee Experience & Recruiting

78% of Employers Are Using Remote Work Tools to Spy on You. Here's a More Effective (and Ethical) Approach to Tracking Employee Productivity.

Mark Banfield

Health & Wellness

5 Mantras to Adopt That Will Immediately Improve Your Life

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Leadership

If You Want to Be a Great Communicator, Avoid Falling Into These Classic Traps

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Read More