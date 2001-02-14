Are You A Good Listener?
Let people know you really heard them.
Here are some techniques you can use to make sure the personyou're talking to knows he or she has your full attention:
- Don't just nod your head-ask pertinent questions that allowthe talker to expand on or clarify what he or she is saying.
- Resist the natural temptation to make your point while theother person is still making theirs. If you're busy thinkingabout what you're going to say next, you're probably notreally listening.
- If it's appropriate, take notes. This physicallydemonstrates that you're paying attention.
- If follow-up attention is required, don't forget to do soin a timely manner.
- Finally, it may help to think of it this way: Listening issomething you do for yourself; hearing is something you do for theother person.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'No One Believed' This Black Founder Was the Owner of a Liquor Brand in 2012. He Launched to Great Acclaim — Then Lost It All. Here's How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback.
-
Inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Here Are 10 Marketing Tactics That Will Help You Make the Most of Big Changes to Your Company
-
These Brothers Transformed a High School Project Into the Largest Online Soccer Retailer of All Time. Here's What the World Cup Means for Business Now.
-
'I Just Lost All My Life Savings': Michigan Woman Lost $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace Car Scam
-
This Founder Was Dismayed by Food Waste in the Restaurant Industry, So She Started a Zero-Waste Grocery Line That Now Caters Events for Nike
-
Netflix's Secret Club Allows Members to Preview Content Before Anyone Else — But There's a Catch
-
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.