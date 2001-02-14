Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Are You A Good Listener?

Let people know you really heard them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here are some techniques you can use to make sure the personyou're talking to knows he or she has your full attention:

  • Don't just nod your head-ask pertinent questions that allowthe talker to expand on or clarify what he or she is saying.
  • Resist the natural temptation to make your point while theother person is still making theirs. If you're busy thinkingabout what you're going to say next, you're probably notreally listening.
  • If it's appropriate, take notes. This physicallydemonstrates that you're paying attention.
  • If follow-up attention is required, don't forget to do soin a timely manner.
  • Finally, it may help to think of it this way: Listening issomething you do for yourself; hearing is something you do for theother person.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Green Entrepreneur

Our Bad. Chevy Accidently Leaked Photos of the 2024 Corvette Hybrid

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Living

'Grey Rocking' Is the Technique You Should Use to Get Through Unwanted Conversations This Holiday Season

Ryan Droste

Ryan Droste

Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

Bryan Lovgren

Bryan Lovgren

Read More