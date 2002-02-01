Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just when you were getting accustomed to your 802.11b Wi-Finetwork, new technology reared its ugly head. Proxim, Intel andothers have rolled out 54Mbps 802.11a wireless networks. Butthere's one difference: Proxim multiplexes its network toachieve speeds of up to 108Mbps.

10%

of B2C online transactions will be conducted ondevices other than a PC by 2005, compared with 0.2 percent in2001.

SOURCE: Gartner Inc.

That's way faster than the standard 11Mbps Wi-Fi, so expect802.11a networks to replace the slower version. But not before2005, says Cahners In-Stat Group analyst Gemma Paulo. Vendorsaren't in complete agreement on all aspects of the 802.11astandard. Meanwhile, 802.11b products are stable, have establisheddistribution channels and cost half the price of 802.11aalternatives.