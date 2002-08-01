For Subscribers

Beefed Up

The IRS enforcement arm is working out.

By Joan Szabo

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The IRS is poised to boost its record on audits and collectingtax revenue. Commissioner Charles O. Rossotti recently toldCongress that increased automation is freeing workers to beretrained and redeployed in enforcement efforts. Here's what toexpect:

  • More resources will go to auditing partnerships andpass-through entities. The IRS intends to match information fromsuch entities with their owners' returns.
  • A closer eye on returns with adjusted gross incomes over$100,000, the quantity of which grew 163 percent from 1993 to2001.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Leadership

Why Employers Forcing a Return to Office is Leading to More Worker Power and Unionization

Demanding that employees return to the office could backfire against employers in the long run by spurring increases in labor union organizing. Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Is LinkedIn a Dating App? Woman Goes Viral After Man Slides Into Her (LinkedIn) DMs

The internet is debating whether or not looking for dates on LinkedIn is a "classy" move or a "red flag."

By Emily Rella

Business News

Amazon Employees Unite Against New Return-to-Office Policy

CEO Andy Jassy's announcement prompted a petition and heated Slack discussions.

By Steve Huff

Green Entrepreneur

Do You Qualify For These Green Tax Breaks? Tips from a Top Accountant.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers some incentives for clean companies.

By Jonathan Small