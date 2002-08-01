Beefed Up
The IRS enforcement arm is working out.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The IRS is poised to boost its record on audits and collectingtax revenue. Commissioner Charles O. Rossotti recently toldCongress that increased automation is freeing workers to beretrained and redeployed in enforcement efforts. Here's what toexpect:
- More resources will go to auditing partnerships andpass-through entities. The IRS intends to match information fromsuch entities with their owners' returns.
- A closer eye on returns with adjusted gross incomes over$100,000, the quantity of which grew 163 percent from 1993 to2001.
