Captain D's Sets Course for 2003 with New Ad Campaign

<b></b>

Nashville, Tennessee--Louise is a no-nonsense, energetic Captain D's store manager who knows the secret to great hush puppies. She's also the new spokesperson this year for the seafood chain, part of a series of three TV ads launched by Captain D's at the beginning of January. In each 30-second spot, Louise communicates a different Captain D's brand attribute, such as variety and freshness.

The new spots, combined with a new look in its stores and a new kids' meal program, are part of a brand evolution taking place at Captain D's in 2003. -PRNewswire

