Get Your Product Out The Door

When you’re trying to sell your product, the last thing youwant to do is annoy your customers. Here are some dos anddon’ts to consider before you try to make a sale:

Don’t be a pest. Give the company time to respond beforecontacting it again.

Don’t argue. If someone tells you your product doesn’tfit their product line, don’t get belligerent. You may offersome further information, but if the company is firm, accept itsdecision.

Do listen to what people say. Consider their input valuable andconstructive.

Don’t wax poetic about your idea. Rather than saying”Everybody loves it,” provide facts, such as 75 percentof a focus group gave the product a rating of 8 out of 10.

Do be brief, punctual and professional. If the listener asksyou to send samples or call by a certain date, do it.