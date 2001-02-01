Think you're in control of your computer? Think again. Whenit comes down to it, you don't know your computer as well asyou think you do. But Norton SystemWorks from Symantec does.

The latest version, SystemWorks 2001, retains all the handyfeatures you've come to know and expect from Norton, includingUtilities, AntiVirus and CleanSweep. But the $59.95 (street)application also adds some nifty new tools: It's now amultiplatform ap-plication, supporting Windows 95, 98, Me, NT and2000. And it adds a one-button check-up feature that allows you toidentify and repair problems with a single mouse click.