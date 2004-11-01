Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pain-FreePatching: Sitekeeper 3.1 from Executive Softwareallows your IT staff to determine hardware and softwareconfigurations across your company to ensure that all your productsare licensed. It also helps system administrators deploy softwareupdates or patches when needed. Sitekeeper 3.1 costs $147 (allprices street) for five user licenses.

Spam Stopper:WebrootSoftware now offers an application designed to keep your inboxfree of unwanted messages. Spam Shredder works with all POP3 e-mailclients and will automatically configure Eudora, Outlook andOutlook Express. The $29.95 application lets you add addresses to awhitelist or a blacklist and features an intelligent learningengine that analyzes your decisions to keep or delete suspectmessages.