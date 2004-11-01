Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Hot Disks 11/04 Ridding yourself of unwanted e-mail, secure file transfers and more

By Liane Cassavoy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pain-FreePatching: Sitekeeper 3.1 from Executive Softwareallows your IT staff to determine hardware and softwareconfigurations across your company to ensure that all your productsare licensed. It also helps system administrators deploy softwareupdates or patches when needed. Sitekeeper 3.1 costs $147 (allprices street) for five user licenses.

Spam Stopper:WebrootSoftware now offers an application designed to keep your inboxfree of unwanted messages. Spam Shredder works with all POP3 e-mailclients and will automatically configure Eudora, Outlook andOutlook Express. The $29.95 application lets you add addresses to awhitelist or a blacklist and features an intelligent learningengine that analyzes your decisions to keep or delete suspectmessages.

Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve

Use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Starting a Business

5 Tips For Launching a Business While Keeping Your Day Job

Launching a business while holding down a 9-to-5 is no small feat. It's a common path for aspiring entrepreneurs, but it's not without its challenges.

By Nikita Fedorov
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

This Stock Screener is on Sale for Memorial Day

invest while mitigating risk with this top-rated stock screening app.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month

Christian Sanya, 44, was working as a medical laboratory technologist in 2019 when she discovered a side gig that would change her life.

By Amanda Breen
Devices

Light Up Your Summer with These Pocket-Size Flashlights — Now 40% Off

You won't want to go off grid without these flashlights.

By Entrepreneur Store