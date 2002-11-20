Lots of people have great ideas. The key is being able to selltheir ideas to others. How can you tell if job candidates know how?Ask this question: "Have you ever had to persuade others toadopt your idea? If so, what was your idea and how did you sellit?" Listen to the answer. Does it sound as if the candidatewas sensitive to other people's issues and concerns? Was thereresistance to the idea, and, if so, how was it overcome? Thesequestions test the candidate's communication skills, as well ashis or her ability to persuade others.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding OutstandingEmployees