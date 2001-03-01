It's Only A Game
On second thought, maybe it's better to just <i>play</i> dotcom.
It's not exactly fun and games these days in Silicon Valley,but that doesn't mean you can't have fun with some NewEconomy-style entertainment.
- Dot-Com Survivor, an online trivia game, pits you against otherdotcom gurus in real time. First, choose your game piece: BillGates, Jeff Bezos, Meg Whitman or Shawn Fanning. Then maneuveraround the board, landing on squares that contain multiple choicequestions in a variety of categories. (Beware: The game doesn'ttell you the correct answer if you guess wrong.) Available fromGamelet.com at http://gtime.gamelet.com/survivor.
- How much impact do start-ups really have on Silicon Valley? Youcan experience it firsthand when you play Is.C3, an interactivesimulator that puts you in the hot seat. In the game, you're incharge of a Valley foundation and your decisions affect thearea's culture. The game is available for $40 from CulturalInitiatives Silicon Valley at www.ci-sv.org.
