Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

It's Only A Game

On second thought, maybe it's better to just <i>play</i> dotcom.

By
This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's not exactly fun and games these days in Silicon Valley,but that doesn't mean you can't have fun with some NewEconomy-style entertainment.

  • Dot-Com Survivor, an online trivia game, pits you against otherdotcom gurus in real time. First, choose your game piece: BillGates, Jeff Bezos, Meg Whitman or Shawn Fanning. Then maneuveraround the board, landing on squares that contain multiple choicequestions in a variety of categories. (Beware: The game doesn'ttell you the correct answer if you guess wrong.) Available fromGamelet.com at http://gtime.gamelet.com/survivor.
  • How much impact do start-ups really have on Silicon Valley? Youcan experience it firsthand when you play Is.C3, an interactivesimulator that puts you in the hot seat. In the game, you're incharge of a Valley foundation and your decisions affect thearea's culture. The game is available for $40 from CulturalInitiatives Silicon Valley at www.ci-sv.org.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Using His Photo to Promote Penis Enhancement Surgery

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

The U.S. Announces Historic Discovery In Renewable Energy. 'The Sky's the Limit.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Green Entrepreneur

Cadillac's $300,000 Electric Car Is Already Sold Out Until 2025

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More