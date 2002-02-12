McDonald's Offers $50,000 in Grant to Promote Family Involvement in Education

&lt;b&gt;&lt;/b&gt;

Valley Stream, New York-Through the McDonald'sTogether in Education grant program, the company's New YorkTri-State franchisees are making $50,000 in grants available tofund programs or activities that tie parents back to the schoolsand help increase family participation in education. Teachers andmembers of Parent Teacher Associations and Parent TeacherOrganizations in the Tri-State are eligible for the program. Formore information, visit www.mcdonaldsnymetro.com. -New YorkTri-State McDonald's Restaurants

