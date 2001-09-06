Pretzel Company Signs Lease With Wal-Mart
<b></b>
Alliance, Ohio-We're Rolling Pretzel Co. has signed alease agreement to open three to five units in Wal-MartSupercenters within the next year. The first outlet is scheduled toopen in Cambridge, Ohio, in the fall.
A spokesperson for We're Rolling expects some of theWal-Mart locations to be franchised. -Nation'sRestaurant News
