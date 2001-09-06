Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Pretzel Company Signs Lease With Wal-Mart

<b></b>

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alliance, Ohio-We're Rolling Pretzel Co. has signed alease agreement to open three to five units in Wal-MartSupercenters within the next year. The first outlet is scheduled toopen in Cambridge, Ohio, in the fall.

A spokesperson for We're Rolling expects some of theWal-Mart locations to be franchised. -Nation'sRestaurant News

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

Davos 2022: Private Jet Emissions Equaled CO2 Output of 350,000 Cars

Steve Huff

Marketing

5 Simple SEO Strategies to Improve Your Rankings

Nick Brogden

Nick Brogden

Read More