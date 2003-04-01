Sizing Up
Find big-time rewards in ultra-small-cap stocks.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There's a saying about how great gifts come in smallpackages. That can even be true on Wall Street. The tiniest ofsmall-cap stocks, called ultra-small-cap stocks, representcompanies with market capitalizations of less than $120 million.One of the sweet things about these firms is that they can berewarding to investors who don't mind volatility and areinvesting for the long term.
One problem, however, is there aren't many with long-termtrack records still open to investors. The Bridgeway Ultra-SmallTax-Advantaged Fund (BRSIX) is an exception. It's been aroundsince 1997 and has had only one down year--1998, when its totalreturn was off 1.8 percent. It has yet to deliver a capital gainstax to its shareholders, and, through December 27, 2002, thefund's year-to-date total return was 4.4 percent. Not tooshabby, considering the average small-cap value fund was downnearly 10 percent through that same time period, according toLipper Analytical Services.
