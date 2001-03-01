Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Sounds of Silence

The world is a quieter place with wireless messaging.

By
This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Walk down a street in Paris or Madrid these days, and you seethem everywhere: teens hunched over their mobile phones, peckingaway for minutes at a stretch without ever making a call. With theadvent of short messaging system (SMS) services available throughEurope's GSM-based networks, mobile text messaging usage hasskyrocketed. According to research firm The Yankee Group, in someEuropean countries, more than 60 percent of subscribers regularlyuse SMS services, contributing about 10 percent of carrierrevenues. No wonder wireless carriers are rushing to delivermessaging services in the States.

AT&T, Nextel and VoiceStream Wireless have all introducedtwo-way messaging services. Meanwhile, handheld vendors from Palmto Microsoft are readying messaging services, following the lead ofResearch In Motion's BlackBerry PDA.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

'I've Heard You Loud and Clear': Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Responds to Complaints About House Cleaning Chores and Cost Transparency

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

Amazon Rolls Out New Perk for Prime Members as Subscription Growth Slows

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Living

Avoid These 3 Tempting Habits For Remote Work Productivity

Elizabeth Rider

Elizabeth Rider

Read More