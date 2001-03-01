Sounds of Silence
The world is a quieter place with wireless messaging.
Walk down a street in Paris or Madrid these days, and you seethem everywhere: teens hunched over their mobile phones, peckingaway for minutes at a stretch without ever making a call. With theadvent of short messaging system (SMS) services available throughEurope's GSM-based networks, mobile text messaging usage hasskyrocketed. According to research firm The Yankee Group, in someEuropean countries, more than 60 percent of subscribers regularlyuse SMS services, contributing about 10 percent of carrierrevenues. No wonder wireless carriers are rushing to delivermessaging services in the States.
AT&T, Nextel and VoiceStream Wireless have all introducedtwo-way messaging services. Meanwhile, handheld vendors from Palmto Microsoft are readying messaging services, following the lead ofResearch In Motion's BlackBerry PDA.
