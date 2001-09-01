Seen any nifty Nissans lately? You'll be surprised by the2002 Altima on sale this month. The midsized sedan moves to a moreluxurious level. High-class style and performance from a new3.5-liter V6 engine mark the handsome passenger car's debut asa sweet deal in the $20,000 price bracket. (Prices are lower for4-cylinder versions.)

Nissan began with a clean slate when it redesigned the Altima,aiming toward offering an alternative to the standard Honda Accordand Toyota Camry. With a bigger trunk and a longer, wider andtaller build than both competitors, the wedge-shaped Altima alsoprovides 10 more cubic feet for passengers than its predecessor.The powertrain pumps out 240 horsepower, beating the currentCamry's 194 hp and Accord's 200 hp. Power points front andrear let you plug in laptops and other devices. Optionalside-impact air bags and side-curtain air bags cushion the driverand front-seat passenger. Standard front air bags sense collisionlevels and react accordingly. One big advantage: a 20-gallon fueltank.