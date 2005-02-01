Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What: e-tailer of ethnic-themed home furnishings

Who: Yuwanda Black of EthnicHomeDecor.com

Where: Riverdale, Georgia

When: May 2002

Yuwanda Black lived within miles of the World Trade Center whenit was attacked. She could smell the smoke, see the ashes and feelthe effects when the economy and her editorial staffing businesswent into a slump. With extra time on her hands, she visited anAfrican fabric store, picked up a needle and thread, and appliedthe sewing skills she had learned as a child. She created a quiltfor her bedroom that was alive with color, culture and style--aquilt that was wonderfully ethnic and impossible to find in anystore.