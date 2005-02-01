Thread of Life Sewing is more than just a hobby for this artistic entrepreneur.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
What: e-tailer of ethnic-themed home furnishings
Who: Yuwanda Black of EthnicHomeDecor.com
Where: Riverdale, Georgia
When: May 2002
Yuwanda Black lived within miles of the World Trade Center whenit was attacked. She could smell the smoke, see the ashes and feelthe effects when the economy and her editorial staffing businesswent into a slump. With extra time on her hands, she visited anAfrican fabric store, picked up a needle and thread, and appliedthe sewing skills she had learned as a child. She created a quiltfor her bedroom that was alive with color, culture and style--aquilt that was wonderfully ethnic and impossible to find in anystore.
