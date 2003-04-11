Determining if COBRA Coverage Is Right for Your Business

What you need to know.

What does COBRA mean to you? No, it's not a poisonous snakecoming back to bite you. The Consolidated Omnibus BudgetReconciliation Act (COBRA) extends health-insurance coverage toemployees and dependents beyond the point at which such coveragetraditionally ceases.

For employees, COBRA means an extension of up to 18 months ofcoverage under your plan even after they quit or are terminated byyour company (provided the reason for termination isn't grossmisconduct). Employees' spouses can obtain COBRA coverage forup to 36 months after divorce or the death of the employee, andchildren can receive 36 additional months of coverage when theyreach the age at which they are no longer classified asdependents.

The good news: Giving COBRA benefits shouldn't cost yourcompany a penny. Employers are permitted by law to chargerecipients 102 percent of the cost of extending the benefits (theextra 2 percent covers administrative costs). The federal COBRAplan applies to all companies with more than 20 employees. However,many states have similar laws that pertain to much smallercompanies.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business, 2nd edition: The OnlyStart-Up Guide You'll Ever Need

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Green Entrepreneur

Astronomers Just Discovered a 'Supermassive' Black Hole. 'Hard to Comprehend How Big This Thing Is.'

Scientists at Durham University say the black hole is 30 billion times the size of the sun.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

'Crying Northwestern Kid' Turned His Viral Fan Moment Into a Successful Harvard Admissions Essay. He Says the Experience Taught Him About Empathy.

Six years ago, Phillips was watching No. 8 Northwestern take on No. 1 Gonzaga during March Madness when he became a meme.

By Tyler Lauletta

Business News

Report: Amazon, Jeff Bezos Eyeing Purchase of AMC Theaters

AMC operates 600 theaters across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

By Emily Rella

By Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

By Sam Silverman