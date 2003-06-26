Depending on your inventory selection, you may need a few dozen(or even dozens of) suppliers. Sometimes, suppliers will contactyou through their sales representatives, but moreoften--particularly when you're starting out--you'll needto locate them yourself, either at trade shows, wholesale showroomsand conventions, or through buyers' directories, industrycontacts, the B2B Yellow Pages and trade journals.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need