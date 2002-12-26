Get Your Priorities Straight
To control inventory effectively, prioritize your inventory needs.
It might seem at first glance that the most expensive items inyour inventory should receive the most attention. But in reality,less expensive items with higher turnover ratios have a greatereffect on your business than more costly items. If you focus onlyon the high-dollar-value items, you run the risk of running out ofthe lower-priced products that contribute more to your bottomline.
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need