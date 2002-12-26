It might seem at first glance that the most expensive items inyour inventory should receive the most attention. But in reality,less expensive items with higher turnover ratios have a greatereffect on your business than more costly items. If you focus onlyon the high-dollar-value items, you run the risk of running out ofthe lower-priced products that contribute more to your bottomline.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need