Franchise Financing

Your franchisor may provide sources of capital.

Some franchisors offer direct financing to help franchisees withall or part of the costs of start-up. This may take the form ofequipment, real estate or inventory financing. The goal is to feeup money so franchisees have working capital.

Many franchisors are not directly involved in lending but haveestablished preferred relationships with banks and commercialfinance companies. Because these lenders have processed loans forother franchisees, they are more familiar with new franchisees'needs.

The franchisor you're interested in can tell you about anydirect financing or preferred lender programs available. TheUniform Franchise Offering Circular should also include thisinformation.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up BookYou'll Ever Need

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Why Did Quarterback AJ McCarron Happily Take a Pay Cut From $4 Million to $60,000?

Former college star and NFL quarterback AJ McCarron is now chucking the ball in the XFL.

By Dan Bova

Business News

Amazon Employees Are Fighting on Slack About Returning to the Office

Amazon announced in mid-February it would ask its employees to come back to the office at least three days a week.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Airbnb Cuts Recruiting Staff Due to Slowed Growth

A spokesperson said the company had become "a leaner and more focused company over the last three years."

By Steve Huff

By Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store