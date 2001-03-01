Straight To Video
Satellites beaming your product to retailers everywhere
Jason Kates needed a creative way to market his combination thermometer/pacifier, a small item that would be competing against big-name products with snazzy packaging. Tapping into his background as a video producer, Kates persuaded a friend to star with her baby in a short video show-casing his product. A hundred stores aired the video; before long, the product was flying off shelves.
Kates, 40, eventually sold the thermometer business. But he kept the lessons he learned from it. And to overcome the compliance challenges he encountered using individual VCRs, he launched his own in-store network, RMS Networks. The business transmits original programming from its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, headquarters via broadband satellite networks to more than 4,000 retail locations in 49 states, developing industry-specific vignettes and features for each of its retail partners in categories ranging from the automotive aftermarket to wine and spirits.
