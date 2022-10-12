Transform your business from cash-eating to profit-making

Hosted by best-selling author Mike Michalowicz

June 24th, 10am PT / 1pm ET

There's no denying that it's tough running a business these days. Over three-quarters of small business owners haven't fully recovered from the recession, with many working long hours and forgoing raises. To make ends meet, they use personal guarantees, credit cards, loans, and sometimes even defer their own compensation.

But it doesn't have to be this way.

In this powerful session, best-selling author, speaker and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz will share a new "profit-first' approach that instantly changes everything. With this simple yet profound change, any business can become instantly and permanently profitable.

In this session, you'll learn

Why we get caught in the trap of "sell-grow-spend' – and how to get out of it

The importance of a "profit-first' approach to managing finances

Quick and easy behavioral hacks to make your business permanently profitable

Register now