Promoted Content
Transform your business from cash-eating to profit-making
Transform your business from cash-eating to profit-making
Hosted by best-selling author Mike Michalowicz
June 24th, 10am PT / 1pm ET
There's no denying that it's tough running a business these days. Over three-quarters of small business owners haven't fully recovered from the recession, with many working long hours and forgoing raises. To make ends meet, they use personal guarantees, credit cards, loans, and sometimes even defer their own compensation.
But it doesn't have to be this way.
In this powerful session, best-selling author, speaker and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz will share a new "profit-first' approach that instantly changes everything. With this simple yet profound change, any business can become instantly and permanently profitable.
In this session, you'll learn
- Why we get caught in the trap of "sell-grow-spend' – and how to get out of it
- The importance of a "profit-first' approach to managing finances
- Quick and easy behavioral hacks to make your business permanently profitable
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Founder Took Her Jewelry Blog From Side Hustle to Multimillion-Dollar Company. Here's How She Made The Clear Cut.
-
Forget Pride Month. Here's When You Should Actually Be Marketing to LGBTQ Consumers.
-
This Black Founder Was Gaslit By Her Doctor During Pregnancy. The Experience Drove Her to Create a Community for Expectant Moms.
-
How to Tell If Someone Is Manipulating You Based on Their Body Language
-
This Duo Struck Franchise Gold With Drybar. Now They're Out to Conquer an Entirely New Industry.
-
10 Keys to Avoiding Bad Client Experiences
-
Feel Awkward? Struggle to Make Friends? This Founder Wants to Fix Your Social Anxiety.