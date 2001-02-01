Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New services from Uniglobe.com and Biztravel.com

Uniglobe.com has launched a travel shop on its Web site that offers travel-related merchandise. Get event tickets, make restaurant reservations and buy luggage at the store.

Biztravel.com has added Japan Airlines to The Biztravel Guarantee, the customer service promise that guarantees its own customer service performance as well as the on-time performance of select airline carriers. Passengers who book a flight on Biztravel.com receive financial refunds ranging from $25 to $200 for inconveniences, including flight delays, loss of luggage, meal selection and the failure to honor seat assignments.

