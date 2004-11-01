Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let's Make a Dual

If fear of losing control of your company is the only thingstopping you from an IPO, then dual-class ownership probably soundslike a great deal. In this public company ownership structure-whichhas gained exposure since Google announced plans to use it in itspublic offering-founders receive "supershare" stocks thatcarry multiple votes, while the shares sold to the public carry onevote each. Typically, a dual-share system is structured so thefounders retain a majority voting power, thereby retainingoperational control and insulating the firm from takeoverattempts.

But control bears a hefty price tag. "The market places areal discount on firms like this," says Andrew Metrick,associate professor of finance at the University ofPennsylvania's Wharton School. "To retain control, youcould be looking at a 20 to 30 percent lower valuation."