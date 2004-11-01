Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Money Buzz 11/04 IPO options, retirement plans and more

By Jennifer Pellet

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let's Make a Dual

If fear of losing control of your company is the only thingstopping you from an IPO, then dual-class ownership probably soundslike a great deal. In this public company ownership structure-whichhas gained exposure since Google announced plans to use it in itspublic offering-founders receive "supershare" stocks thatcarry multiple votes, while the shares sold to the public carry onevote each. Typically, a dual-share system is structured so thefounders retain a majority voting power, thereby retainingoperational control and insulating the firm from takeoverattempts.

But control bears a hefty price tag. "The market places areal discount on firms like this," says Andrew Metrick,associate professor of finance at the University ofPennsylvania's Wharton School. "To retain control, youcould be looking at a 20 to 30 percent lower valuation."

Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve

Use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Business News

'Worst Day of My Life': Fans Are Furious as Dairy Queen Removes Iconic Item From Menu Just Ahead of Summer

The popular flavor has been on (and sometimes off) menus for the last five years.

By Emily Rella
Diversity

Companies Aren't Talking About Black Vernacular and Dialect Bias in The Workplace. Here's Why That Needs to Change.

One of the biggest strikes against Black workers in the United States isn't always the way they look or dress, but it can often be something more subtle and ingrained: how they speak.

By Nika White
Real Estate

45% of Millennials Now Have Plans to Buy a Home in Suburbia — and It Has Everything to Do With This Work Policy

In the grand game of real estate, the suburbs are not just surviving — they're thriving — and it's all thanks to the game-changing work policy.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Living

How to Control Your Brain for Optimal Functioning

Turn your brain into a force of nature by optimizing it for success with biohacking.

By Ben Angel