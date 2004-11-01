Money Buzz 11/04 IPO options, retirement plans and more
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Let's Make a Dual
If fear of losing control of your company is the only thingstopping you from an IPO, then dual-class ownership probably soundslike a great deal. In this public company ownership structure-whichhas gained exposure since Google announced plans to use it in itspublic offering-founders receive "supershare" stocks thatcarry multiple votes, while the shares sold to the public carry onevote each. Typically, a dual-share system is structured so thefounders retain a majority voting power, thereby retainingoperational control and insulating the firm from takeoverattempts.
But control bears a hefty price tag. "The market places areal discount on firms like this," says Andrew Metrick,associate professor of finance at the University ofPennsylvania's Wharton School. "To retain control, youcould be looking at a 20 to 30 percent lower valuation."
Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Use code SAVE20 at checkout.