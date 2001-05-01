Setting A New Pace
VC investment hit a high note in 2000, but experts anticipate a slowdown.
The results are in: 2000 was another banner year for venturecapital investment-but you may have missed it amid all thelamenting over the slowdown in fourth-quarter investment. In fact,total VC investment for the year climbed 80 percent from 1999, to$68.8 billion, according to statistics from thePricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) "MoneyTree Survey," inpartnership with VentureOne.
Not bad-which is why some industry experts are urging calmdespite the 18 percent drop in VC investment from third quarter tofourth quarter. "Sure it's cooled off somewhat-you'dexpect that," says Tracy T. Lefteroff, global managing partnerof PwC's Private Equity and Venture Capital Practice."Nobody could have kept up the torrid pace we saw earlier inthe year. But there's still cash around, and we're gettinghealthy amounts of money flowing into good companies."
