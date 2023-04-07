Walmart Will Add 'Thousands' of EV Charging Stations to Its Stores by 2030

The announcement marks the latest major retail chain to invest in charging initiatives.

By Jonathan Small

Attention Walmart shoppers. Electric Vehicle plug-ins are now available in aisle 3.

The largest retail chain in the U.S. announced yesterday that it would add more charging stations to its 4,635 Walmart and Sam's Club stores.

"By 2030, we intend to build our own EV fast-charging network at thousands of Walmart and Sam's Club locations coast-to-coast," said Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President, Energy Transformation. "This would be in addition to the almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations we already have available at more than 280 U.S. facilities."

Why is Walmart betting on plugging in?

The company has looked at the data and calculated that more charging stations would not just be good for the planet — but also good for business.

By 2030, over one in four new passenger cars will be an electric vehicle, according to a report by S&P Global Mobility. The data company believes that the "tipping point" for EV adoption will come as early 2026, when Americans feel more comfortable with the technology and the charging infrastructure to accommodate them.

Walmart wants to be ready when that time comes.

"With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option that will help make EV ownership possible whether people live in rural, suburban, or urban areas," said Kapadia.

Walmart joins other major businesses accelerating into the charging game. Last October, Taco Bell announced adding charging stations to their stores. Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Target, Pilot Flying J, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores have also launched EV charging initiatives.

Related: Walmart Is Shutting Down 9 Locations (So Far) This Year — Is Yours One?
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

