What's the Future of Video Content in Digital Marketing?

Diving into the dynamic world of digital marketing, we sought insights from content marketing managers and other marketing experts on the evolution of video content. From the significance of search engine indexing of video transcripts to the emerging trend of interactive video content deepening audience connections, explore the diverse perspectives of 16 professionals on the future of video in digital marketing.

Search Engines to Index Video Transcripts

I actually think we'll start to see search engines like Google use their Search Generative Experience to crawl and index the transcripts of videos on platforms like TikTok in order to provide a result summary, particularly for question-led content.

With platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels showing no signs of slowing down, it's only logical that search engines look to crawl and index voice-to-video (transcripts) in the same way that they currently index articles or content from creators already.

Gary Warner, Marketing Manager, Joloda Hydaroll

Short-Form Videos Dominate Digital Space

The future of digital content lies in the short-form, "reel" style of video, popularized on TikTok and Instagram in recent years. These quick, consumable clips are generally 15-60 seconds in length, employing strategies like bright, eye-catching captions in order to stop the scroll and catch users' attention on their feed.

Consequently, content creators and digital marketers need to be wary of their audience's changing attention span. That's not to say longer-form video content is completely dead; things like video podcasts, webinars, and the like still have their place. However, when creating these lengthier elements, it's important to keep the idea of "clip-ability" in mind, so to speak.

For example, if you create an hour-long video podcast, the new best practice is to find a handful of ear-catching sound bites, cut them into clips, caption them, and put them out on your social accounts as a way to point people towards the longer product.

Lynn Morton, VP of Marketing, Novel Capital

Live Streaming and Webinars Showcase Authority

One of the big drivers for marketing managers is to establish authority, and this is why live streaming and webinars will play a large part in digital video content strategies. Google made major adjustments to their SEO algorithms at the end of 2023 to emphasize usefulness for the consumer, which means providing value will take precedence.

Therefore, live streaming and webinars that contain value-rich information, allow for direct engagement, and create solutions for common pain points, will be utilized to showcase a business's brand authority and help trigger new Google metrics. As we move through 2024, marketing managers will continue to prioritize usefulness.

Kevin Miller, Founder, kevinmiller.com

Authentic Content Over Highly Produced Videos

As with any form of social media content, trends in editing style, length, and topics will come and go, but on the whole, video shows no sign of slowing down.

As AI technology development progresses, creators and companies will find video content easier and faster to produce at scale. In the coming year and beyond, we're also likely to see more employees featured in their organization's video content for marketing. It's clear from the rise of "WorkTok," Day in the Life videos, and employee influencers in general, that people are seeking out authentic content portraying the human side of organizations over highly polished and produced content.

We analyzed over 11,000 employee LinkedIn posts from 2023 and found that employees are most likely to share video content when it is provided to them, above images, text, and article links. This preference is mirrored in the engagement received by their audiences: video content achieved, on average, more reactions and more comments than any other format shared.

Emily Neal, Marketing Manager, DSMN8

Shoppable Video Content with AR/VR Integration

I believe that video content will become increasingly interactive and entertainment-driven, leveraging the current expansion of consumer AR/VR hardware, such as the Apple Vision Pro.

For instance, I believe that shoppable video content will eventually become widely embraced by digital marketers. For years, the idea of shoppable video content has strived to become relevant in the digital marketing space, but it has never truly taken off. I believe this is largely due to the fact that the hardware hadn't quite caught up to the concept or user experience (UX).

Now, with widespread adoption of technology such as the Apple Vision Pro, I see a future where the lines between entertainment and advertising will become even more blurred.

Here is a hypothetical scenario to illustrate: Perhaps you sit down to watch your favorite Netflix series on your new Apple Vision Pro and notice the main character looking especially good in this episode. You think to yourself, "Hey, I bet I'd look pretty good in that shirt," so you simply reach out, click the shirt, and drag it over to your "explore later" bin. Immediately after the show ends, any of the products you've selected throughout the duration of the show will be displayed with the option to purchase.

Gabe Roy, Founder & Creative Director, Zest Media Productions

User-Generated Content Strengthens Community Branding

I think the focus on user-generated content is going to get stronger. Nothing quite shows the power of community and strong branding better than getting users to create and share their own videos related to your brand. This shift toward authentic, user-driven storytelling not only fosters a deeper connection between brands and their audiences but also encourages a more organic spread of content.

As video platforms evolve, leveraging user stories with AR or interactive elements will further personalize the customer experience, making video content an even more integral part of digital marketing strategies.

Vishakha Somani, Content Marketing Manager, WFX

Video Marketing Emphasizes Personalization and Authenticity

Amid the AI noise, there is a push for more personalization and authenticity in branding. For this reason, video content will become even more valuable and important for digital marketing. Video allows key team members and personnel to put their faces in front of an audience. Video gives a targeted audience someone to connect with, remember, and trust. I recently explored videos with my brand, and I am already seeing better outcomes.

Video marketing also comes with options: long-form or short-form videos, and both perform well. YouTube launched video shorts on their platform back in 2020, just a few years after TikTok made its debut in 2016. Marketers and influencers can create engaging content in under 60 seconds. Live videos add another layer of personalization, giving marketers the ability to be online at the same time as their audience.

AI is currently being misused by many marketers, and in some cases, intentionally so. It's only a matter of time before Google catches up to the regurgitated content that many blogs are currently producing. However, with the option to produce videos, it's hard for your authenticity to go unnoticed by your targeted markets. Video marketing is only going to explode in 2024.

Justin Staples, Business Entrepreneur, Business Owner, JS Interactive, LLC

Vertical, Short-Form Videos Attract Web Traffic

Vertical videos and short-form videos will only become more popular because they serve both users and search engines well. How? As web visitors prefer to consume bite-sized content, short videos are an excellent way to communicate quickly, make it fun, and show a brand's personality—all without the need for a huge budget or professional equipment.

At the same time, AI-powered transcription services can convert video content into text in seconds. Once the short video is uploaded and embedded on a web page, the video transcript can be immediately added as structured data markup text, thus allowing search engines to 'read and know' what the video is about. That's a great way to attract traffic from long-tail keyword searches.

Hristina Stefanova, Head of Marketing Operations, Goose'n'Moose

Short-Form Videos Essential for Product-Led Content

Video has become an essential content type at every stage of the funnel. Video is not the future; it's already the norm. If a company or brand isn't already using video in their digital marketing strategy, they probably want to, are trying to, or are planning to. Short-form videos from TikTok are probably the closest we'll get to a new trend in video.

Short-form videos fit perfectly into a product-led content strategy, more so than long-form videos where people expect in-depth advice rather than a quick solution. With product-led content catching on more and more, integrating short-form videos into their digital marketing strategy will be a high-ROI play for companies and brands.

Sydney Myers, Content Marketing Manager

Brand Personality Drives Video Content Success

There are so many ways that video content can be utilized for the betterment of a brand. This type of marketing is highly interactive and is preferred by most consumers over other forms of content. I see the future of video content to be highly focused on brand personality, as this creates an emotional connection with an audience, which is very effective for businesses. When viewers can relate to a brand on a personal level, they are more likely to form positive associations and become loyal customers.

Differentiation also plays a major role here, as videos can showcase exactly how you want to be seen. This means going up against your competitors is much easier as you have the opportunity to show why you're different. This distinctiveness helps the brand stand out in the minds of consumers and can influence their purchasing decisions.

And lastly, a defined brand personality through video content helps maintain consistency across various marketing channels. Whether it's social media, advertisements, or email campaigns, having a consistent brand personality reinforces the brand image and makes it more recognizable to consumers.

Renan Ferreira, Head of Communications and Director of Sales, RealCraft

Platform-Specific Videos Tailored for Customer Journey

The future of video content is platform-specific, created with the placement in mind, and tailored to fit into the customer journey. Short-form video will remain dominant across most platforms, yet strategic long-form content on YouTube will maintain its relevance.

Prioritizing storytelling will be key. We'll also continue to see changes in the way brands create paid social content. Paid social has had to become much more social, thanks to TikTok's influence, and this is reshaping the way brands create paid social—and it's just the beginning.

Natalie Koutsikas, Director, Digitale

Authentic Storytelling Outshines AI in Video Content

Video content in the digital marketing world is the secret ingredient that ensures every campaign stands out and captures attention. Think of it as having a heart-to-heart with your audience, where every story, laugh, and insight builds a bridge between you. As we navigate through the digital landscape with the arrival of AI, that bridge becomes more crucial than ever.

Reality check—AI has been shaking things up and truly changing the way we craft and share our stories from the moment we record until the moment we post. But here's the thing—there is nothing that can replace the genuine moments that make your audience feel like they can trust your brand. Of course, AI has been super helpful for streamlining the creative process, but creativity itself? That's still something that requires you to have a beating heart, being human.

When it comes to your content, remember how you automatically tune out when you feel a sales pitch coming? This is exactly why, as content marketers, we need to stay away from the old content format: hyper-corporate, perfectly filmed and scripted, almost fake content. All our audiences want is content that makes them feel different—something that entertains, enlightens, or just makes them smile.

My favorite example recently has been the whole Dr. Miami phenomenon. It's never about selling or growing the amount of followers and likes. It's about entertainment first, and a true desire to show how the doctor can be relatable while understanding his ideal customer's pain point, connecting with people on a human level.

Adding video content to your digital marketing is no longer optional; it's essential. It's what allows you to bring your brand to life.

There is one big thing to remember: keeping up with the fast-paced trends is like trying to catch lightning in a bottle. Today, a viral video format can get 50 million views, while tomorrow it's old news. Flexibility and quick thinking are imperative when it comes to using trends and hot topics for your strategy. If you stick too closely to a set plan and have an unnecessary five-step content approval process, you might miss out on that one video concept that could bring your brand to the next level.

My advice? Keep your content as dynamic and authentic as possible. Stay flexible with your plan, and always, always keep it authentic. This is what will help you make a lasting impact with video content.

Ketsia Colas-Leroy, President, HeyKetsia Consulting

Short and Long-Form Videos for Brand Immersion

There is a current drive for brands to create even shorter videos. This is because metrics such as completion rate and cost per view are skewed to show that short videos perform well. But there is a growing movement that video content should also be longer in form. Longer content allows for deeper connections and a more detailed story. The immediate future of video is, therefore, a combination of short-form that grabs attention and longer-form that allows for deep brand immersion.

Further down the line, we can expect greater personalization and an increased level of interaction in video content. These technologies have been around for a while, but they are only now moving into the mainstream. A huge change was Vimeo's recent purchase of Wirewax; this allows anyone with an enterprise video account to include interactive video on their site.

Jon Mowat, Author and Founder, Hurricane Media

Embrace Immersive 360-Degree Video

Apple's Vision Pro just released this month (February 2024), so we think video marketing is shifting towards an immersive experience where 360-degree videos are at the forefront. Picture this: you're not just watching a scene; you're in the midst of it, with the ability to look around and feel a part of the narrative.

For instance, imagine touring Paris from your living room, looking up at the Eiffel Tower as if you're standing right beneath it, or standing amidst a bustling market street halfway across the globe, all through your screen. This is more than watching; it's experiencing. That's the direction we're heading. As we adopt this technology, it will revolutionize not only entertainment but also industries like real estate and tourism, transforming how we interact with content.

David Rubie-Todd, Co-Founder and Marketing Head, Sticker It

AI-Enhanced Videos Transform Content Creation

Regardless of which channel you work with—Facebook, Google, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, X, etc.—video as a content type takes up most of the content that is shared. And every year, this part is only growing. Today, thanks to live broadcasts, we can now communicate with consumers and receive direct feedback in real time. That is why, in 2024, video content will play a key role in marketing.

So, when working with video, following the trends, closely monitoring the market, and adapting your content to new realities in time is a must. Nowadays, AI-generated videos and videos that integrate AI-generated elements have peaked in popularity. Therefore, to make your content a leader, you must learn how to use all the new tools—and there are more and more of them on the market every day!—and integrate new features into your content.

Video is the most convenient tool to communicate your brand's value to users. Also, it is the most helpful storytelling tool, which helps demonstrate all your strengths and catch the user's eye. Therefore, despite the constant changes in trends, the emergence of new tools, the transformation of formats, etc., videos will remain relevant content on all platforms for a very long time. And don't forget to optimize your videos for different devices, especially mobile, as it accounts for the most significant percentage of traffic.

Anastasiia Dramaretska, Creative Growth Marketing Specialist, Promova

Interactive Video Content Deepens Audience Connections

In the evolving landscape of digital marketing, video content is set to play a pivotal role, driven by its ability to forge deeper connections with audiences. The trend is moving towards creating more authentic and relatable video content that resonates on a personal level rather than traditional advertising.

Short-form videos, like those popular on TikTok and Instagram Reels, are particularly effective, capturing attention swiftly with engaging, concise content. This shift reflects a broader change in consumer behavior, where audiences prefer quick, impactful messages that entertain or inform, offering significant opportunities for brands to increase engagement and visibility in a crowded digital space.

Moreover, the future of video content is not just about what we create but how we interact with it. Interactive and shoppable videos are revolutionizing how brands connect with their customers, making the shopping experience more integrated and intuitive. Meanwhile, advancements in AR and VR technologies are paving the way for immersive video experiences, allowing brands to offer unique, memorable interactions.

These innovations are set to redefine the standards of engagement, enabling content marketing managers to leverage video in increasingly creative and effective ways to captivate their target audience.

Suzanna Alsayed, MDEM, Founder, Evolutz