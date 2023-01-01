Winning the War for Talent
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Managing Partner of Green Hasson Janks
Tom Barry is Managing Partner at Green Hasson Janks, a Los Angeles accounting and consulting firm that specializes in nonprofit, food and beverage, health and wellness, and entertainment and media companies. Tom’s role is a combination of entrepreneur, partner, consultant, mentor and business advisor. He provides audit and accounting, tax and general business consulting services to clients in a variety of industries including waste management and recycling, manufacturing, distribution and the restaurant industry.
The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.
This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.
If you want to see what AI can do for your business, grab this course bundle today.
It's time to break free from your comfort zone and expand your vision. When you refuse to settle for a mediocre life, you can start building a life you love.
Airbnb recently reported that 2022 was its first profitable year ever. But the deluge of new listings foreshadowed an inevitable correction.
The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.