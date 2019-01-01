Personal one on one brain training that helps people improve skills like memory, attention, & speed.

LearningRx is one of the top educational and child brain training franchises in the nation. We change lives every day through the incredible power of our brain training programs! Our programs are designed to target weak cognitive skills and help anyone from age 4 to 94 achieve life changing results. Our goal is to ensure that people of all ages can receive the help they need to train their brains, get smarter, and be successful in the classroom, as well as in life. Our franchises are owned and operated by individuals from all across the professional spectrum, from audiologists to psychologists, entrepreneurs to moms and dads with kids of their own. If you’d like to learn more about our brain training franchise opportunities, contact us today!

In a nutshell, LearningRx treats the causes rather than the symptoms. Tutoring focuses on reteaching content while LearningRx focuses on why someone didn’t learn the content in the first place. LearningRx strengthens all major cognitive learning skills first before providing research-based reading or math programs. LearningRx develops all of the cognitive skill areas while tutoring solely focuses on stored information, also known as your knowledge bank. Every activity you perform uses different cognitive learning skills to process information. For example, good reading comprehension requires strong attention skills, processing speed, working memory, logic & reasoning, and visual and auditory processing. These skills are just as vital as the knowledge of reading phonetics.

If you would like to learn more about how LearningRx one-on-one brain training programs differ from tutoring, sensory motor integration, and other educational programs, please visit www.braintrainingvstutoring.com.

Look no further! These education franchise research pages are designed to help you learn more about LearningRx and our franchise opportunity – who we are, what we do, and why we’re the right business for you. We want to help you find the answers to any questions you may have about our franchise system, brain training programs, franchisee support, and much more! You’ll notice the research navigation bar on the right – you can click on any of the questions to learn more about that topic. Our goal is to help you discover if opening a LearningRx center is the right fit for you!

SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS OWNER PROFILE: WOULD YOU BE A SUCCESSFUL TUTORING FRANCHISE OWNER?

LearningRx Reviews Requirements For Successful Tutoring Franchise Business Ownership Thank you for your interest in our free business profile! If you are considering starting a tutoring business, children’s franchise, or service-based business, it’s important to take time to determine if you have the natural tendencies to be successful in your new career. Each business has specific requirements for success, and they vary based on the type of business you are investigating. However, most service-based businesses that offer a specific product to a varied customer base will require some degree of sales, networking, and marketing. Businesses that require more behind-the-scenes operational oversight may require less sales tendencies and more administrative aptitude. Regardless of the type of business, a blend of sales, marketing, administration, operational oversight, charisma, and customer service will be needed.

Understanding ahead of time what your natural tendencies are can help you choose the right business for you. If you already know what sort of business you’d like to begin (or what franchise concept you’d like to join), a personality profile can help you determine what will come naturally to you in your new endeavor, and what you may need to look for in the personnel you plan to hire. For example, if you are naturally gifted at sales and networking, you may need to search for employees to help you manage the administration of the business, and vice versa.

There is no “right” or “wrong” profile type; there is simply a natural leaning in one direction or another, which can help you determine what will be enjoyable and easy for you on a day-to-day basis, and what you may struggle with—and therefore who you want to hire to make sure you have all of your bases covered.

