In 2006, a massage therapist in Colorado became the launching pad for the first massage therapist-inspired, national franchise system, Elements Massage®. The concept was born as a therapist and client focused business, striving to connect clients with the right therapist, to not only give the client what they are looking for from their massage, but also to allow the therapist to provide a massage that fits their strengths as a therapist. That focus has not only positioned us as an employer of choice, but has propelled Elements to where the brand is today, 10 years after franchising.

The business model was built as a recurring revenue model through membership. As a manager-run business, Elements provides the flexibility for owners to keep their day job, but still focus on growing their massage business. The Elements franchise system now has over 200 studios in 36 states across the country.

The Elements of Smart Business

When simplicity is the essence of your business model, clients and owners benefit. Clients want a predictably wonderful experience with every visit. And you want a business that takes the guesswork out of daily operations, so you can focus on growth and creating a solid, profitable enterprise that will thrive for years to come. At Elements Massage® we’re working to achieve both with impressive results.

Simplicity for Owners As an Elements Massage® franchisee, you’ll be part of a vibrant and fast-growing segment of the wellness arena, buoyed by training and systems that will support your growth and help you stand out in your market. Recurring Revenue Applicable to just a handful of lucky businesses, recurring membership models foster a steady revenue stream. Unlike with gym or weight-loss memberships, there’s nothing stopping clients from sticking to the program.

Applicable to just a handful of lucky businesses, recurring membership models foster a steady revenue stream. Unlike with gym or weight-loss memberships, there’s nothing stopping clients from sticking to the program. Exceptional Training & Systems From the training you’ll receive at Franchise University to the systems that inform virtually every aspect of your business — marketing, finance, operations, client and talent acquisition — you’ll rely on proven methods designed to streamline efficiencies in all areas.

From the training you’ll receive at Franchise University to the systems that inform virtually every aspect of your business — marketing, finance, operations, client and talent acquisition — you’ll rely on proven methods designed to streamline efficiencies in all areas. Coveted Spot in the Wellness Community As a natural partner to the expanding health and wellness industry, you’ll find a wealth of referral opportunities that will benefit your clients, your community, and your own bottom line. It’s the perfect time to secure your place in what some observers are calling “the next trillion dollar industry.” Simplicity for Clients Massage therapy should serve as a much-anticipated break from our busy, hectic lives that never disappoints. Our built-in system of checks and balances ensures that it is, every time, with: Easy Appointment Setting Our “service path” helps us get to know clients better, from which therapists they prefer to which days of the week work best, so they never miss out on treatments to do last-minute requests.

Our “service path” helps us get to know clients better, from which therapists they prefer to which days of the week work best, so they never miss out on treatments to do last-minute requests.

Simple Billing Our monthly membership model is a win-win for clients and owners, allowing clients to enjoy regular massages at a discounted rate and owners to achieve sustained and stable growth.

Our monthly membership model is a win-win for clients and owners, allowing clients to enjoy regular massages at a discounted rate and owners to achieve sustained and stable growth.

A Predictable Experience Our model emphasizes great communication before, during, and after service, so we better understand expectations and are able to deliver the predicable, yet customized, experience that clients expect.

Simple, Straightforward & Supportive

Our streamlined yet thorough discovery process will see you through from qualification to grand opening. Learning as much as you can about Elements Massage® ensures that you’re making the right decision, which is important for both parties.

1 Getting to Know You Following a call with our Qualification Specialist, you will complete a Request for Information & Consideration.

After speaking with our Franchise Development Director, you will have a chance to review the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). 2 Getting to Know Us Review the FDD.

Explore the Elements Massage ® concept.

concept. Ensure that your background and experience will be a good fit for our system

Review financial model

Hear from franchisees firsthand. 3 Real Estate This stage guides you through the Elements Massage ® real estate process including how we support you with site selection.

real estate process including how we support you with site selection. In addition to site selection, this section will walk you through our construction process and support.