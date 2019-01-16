Our goal is to make sure that our franchise owners are equipped with best in class tools and resources necessary to grow a scalable business.

Change the Way the World Ages With Home Care Assistance

Home Care Assistance offers incredible franchise territories. We have a systematic process that identifies residents aged 80+, household income, home value and other key demographics that will allow you to grow a scalable business. Our territories usually start at 200,000 residents but may also be more effective at 100,000 residents and may encompass the majority of a metro area or county. Each territory can be uniquely personalized to the franchise owners' needs and circumstances. Our team will assist you in finding a great location and help you get everything in order for a successful grand opening. We are here to help you build the perfect territory!

Our Senior Home Care Franchise Is Changing the Way the World Ages!

At Home Care Assistance, we raise the standard for senior care. Our goal is to make sure that our franchise owners are equipped with best in class tools and resources necessary to grow a scalable business.

What We Do

At Home Care Assistance, we provide non-medical, in-home care for our valued clients. We have 130 franchise locations around the world and growing. The individuals who usually contact us are adult sons and daughters who wish to help their aging parents maintain a high quality of life and independence at home. The end-user clients are generally over 80 years of age and require care for a minimum of 12 hours per week. We also offer around-the-clock care for clients who need full-time care and support.

Private pay is the most common form of payment for home care services, but some of our clients use long-term care insurance as a financial option.

Who We Serve

Our clients choose us because staying at home is important to them. We help them maintain independence, self-reliance and quality of life in the comfort and familiarity of their home environments. A survey published by AARP found that 90% of Americans aged 60 and over say that they want to stay at home. We facilitate that preference, emphasizing our clients’ comfort and wellness with holistic care. This means we focus on caring for the patient as a whole: Mind, body, and spirit.

All of our caregivers receive thorough training in our Balanced Care Method™, which is based on 15 years of research conducted in Okinawa, Japan. We also utilize our widely acclaimed Home Care Assistance Healthy Longevity book series. We care about our clients and treat them like family. We utilize retail storefronts to emphasize professionalism and provide a cohesive base for referrals and services.

Who Are Our Franchisees?

Simply put, our franchisees are people like you! Franchise owners with Home Care Assistance come to us from every background—from homemakers to CEOs. We provide the training you need to be a success and our friendly and helpful Field Team will be there for you every step of the way. If you want to own your own business and create wealth for yourself and your family while providing a valuable service to your community in the fastest-growing industry on the planet, owning a franchise with Home Care Assistance could be the right fit for you.

Standing Out from Other Franchise Opportunities

Home Care Assistance is committed to raising the standard for home care. Our franchises are known for their excellent care and service. How do we help new franchisees achieve this? We start with a great foundation. We set up every franchisee for success by starting with our four pillars: marketing, operations, employee care, and client care. Equipping new Home Care Assistance owners with the tools and resources they need for long-term success is our main focus.

Home Care Assistance cares about equipping franchisees for success. With the foundation of these four key pillars, our franchisees are able to capitalize on the fastest growing industry on the planet with confidence.