About

The cell phone and mobile device repair category is exploding and CPR® Cell Phone Repair dominates the industry. Selecting your franchise partner is an important decision and our growth is a testament to our brand, business model and franchise partner value-add. Initially perceived as throw away gadgets, contemporary mobile devices have increased in importance, complexity, cost and functionality, making today’s devices less disposable and consumers more likely to have them repaired. CPR® Cell Phone Repair provides on-premises repair of cell phones, iPads, game systems and other electronic gadgets with over 500+ locations world-wide.

Cell Phone Repair (CPR®) provides on-premises repair of cell phones, iPads, game systems and other electronic gadgets from franchised locations that offer “while-you-wait” service.

Our franchise owners operate retail establishments throughout the world, employing technicians and service staff to run the business. Some franchise owners are ‘hands on’ and others choose to be more ‘absentee’. Our model allows you to choose the approach that’s right for you.

Franchise Opportunities

CPR® presently has over 500 locations worldwide and has been franchising since 2004. CPR has locations throughout the US, Canada, India, Kuwait, Nigeria, Guatemala, Ivory Coast, Mexico, and will soon be opening in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China, and the Caribbean Islands - all with Master Franchises.

Benefits

Cell Phone Repair (CPR®) franchise owners are uniquely positioned to capitalize on our society’s growing gadget dependency. This includes cell phones, as well as tablets, gaming systems and computer systems. The CPR® business model enables franchise owners to operate five key profit centers:

Device Repair Services

Buy/Sell/Trade Service

Accessory Sales

B2B National Accounts

Being the largest franchisor of our kind, we offer distinct advantages over the competition, such as:

Greater brand awareness.

Stronger internet presence.

Lower parts pricing through our preferred supplier relationships.

Sophisticated point-of-sale (POS) and other operational technologies.

We’ve grown to be the category leader by focusing on sustainable value for our franchise partners in the following key areas:

Product/Service Diversity

Operational & Technical Training/Certification

Preferred Supplier Pricing Programs

Aggressive Lead Generation Programs

Advanced Operational Technology

National Account Relationships

Fees & Investment:

Franchise Fee is $24,000/$18,000/$12,000 for a three pack

$24,000 for a single license

Training Fee $6,500 (ISO Certified)

Royalty 6.5% gross revenue

NAF up to 2% gross revenue

Ranges from $55,650 to $170,500

CPR® Intranet

As a new franchise owner, you’ll be enrolled in the CPR® Intranet, our initial training program for both franchise owners and their technicians. While you are learning about business planning, operations, inventory management, our POS system and human resource management, your initial technician(s) will be in our in-house lab learning to do repairs. When you all leave, you’ll be ready to launch!

Following your initial training, a Home Office representative will visit your location to assist with store setup and your grand opening.