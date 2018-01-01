ActiKare Responsive In-Home Care

Own a successful Acti-Kare senior care franchise with our proven business modelLet Acti-Kare turn your dreams of small business ownership into reality! More than ever before, seniors are choosing to remain in their own homes as they age, instead of going into a retirement center or nursing home. And because the number of seniors in this country is projected to increase dramatically now that the first Baby Boomers are retiring, senior in home care promises to become one of the fastest-growing businesses around. 8,000 people turn 65 everyday. 90% of those seniors if given the choice would prefer to stay at home in comfortable familiar surroundings as they age. The cost of an assisted living facility is about 36,000.- 45,000. a year, having care provided at home is 18,000. - 22,000. a year.
What makes Acti-Kare unique?We offer additional services beyond Senior Care. Acti-Kare also offers Family Care services ranging from our Childcare program caring for children and for children with special needs our Mommy & Me program and Mommy-To-Be program caring for expectant mothers and postnatal care for mother and baby. Personal Injury Care and Recovery Care caring for those recovering from an injury or surgery as well as Pet care. Acti-Kare franchisees provide superior caregiving services to the whole family in the comfort of their own homes. Franchise owners manage a staff of caregivers that help our clients live happier, more active lives.
Here are just a few of the benefits we offer our franchises:
- A Proven Home Based Model: Low overhead. No office needed. (in most cases)
- We Help Furnish the Qualified Caregivers: We assist franchisees with their initial pre-screened staff.
- We help provide start up client leads: We provide franchisees with qualified client leads by nationally recognized lead generating companies. (up to10) $36,000 - $45,000 a year, having care provided at home is $18,000 - $22,000 a year
- Access to Our Referral Networks: Acti-Kare has developed relationships with National partners for referrals. (some provide additional revenue opportunities)
- Caregiver Training Program: Our proprietary on-line training and certification program ensures your caregivers are thoroughly trained as well as ongoing training.
- National Advertising Program/Marketing Support: Our principals have a combined 65+ years of consumer and business to business marketing experience.
- Our Call Center, Your Competitive Advantage: We can answer all incoming calls for your franchise during business hours. Our service "sells" your potential clients and schedules your enrollment meetings using a web-based calendar. By utilizing our call center, franchises never miss an opportunity for a client and create time to focus on the growth and management of their business. The sales center can also make outbound calls and set appointments for franchise owners to meet with surgical centers, outpatient services, physical therapists and other potential referral sources
- Individual, On-Site Training at Your Location Or Ours: Actikare provides intensive training at our corporate location in Tampa, Florida.
- Ongoing Support: Franchises have a toll free number to call anytime for ongoing support from our franchise support team to help you along the road to your Aci-Kare success and so much more.
- In-House Art Department: As an Acti-Kare franchisee we offer a team of graphic artist and a state of the art design center at no additional cost to you.
*Currently not seeking international expansion at this time.