Ranked # 1 by Entrepreneur in Kitchen and Bath Remodeling. Miracle Method offers a truly unique alternative and cost-effective solution for UGLY rooms in both residential and commercial properties. You have to see the “makeovers” for yourself to appreciate how refinishing can make you great money while saving your customers money! Let us introduce you to successful owners. Protected territories available. Discounts for Veterans.

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Franchise Opportunity

Miracle Method provides an incredible solution for both residential and commercial property owners to resurface bath tubs, shower pans, tile surrounds, kitchen counter tops and more with their secret sauce bonding agent and can completely change the appearance of your bathroom in just a couple of days. This franchise was just ranked #1 in the kitchen and bath remodeling category by Entrepreneur Magazine in their latest rankings as of January 2019. In addition to their franchise accolades they have won all sorts of prestigious awards in their industry as well. And they are a “top 50” in franchisee satisfaction in the annual Franchise Business Review survey for 2019. "In franchising, there are many different awards and rankings, however, none speak more about franchisee satisfaction than Franchise Business Review’s annual survey for the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards," said Gwyn O'Kane, VP of franchise development. "Miracle Method is proud to be named a 2019 Top 50 Award Winner as this is a testament to the satisfaction, success, and validation of our franchise owners."

There is much to like about this franchise – starting with the President of the company who is still very much involved today after purchasing Miracle Method in 1979. The family atmosphere is apparent with no litigation – very unusual with a company this mature and over 150 territories awarded to date. Miracle Method likes to say they are a powerful marketing machine that just happens to provide surface refinishing. With their very talented marketing team providing full templates (No going out and selling) – your phone will ring!

This is a low-cost franchise with the entire investment typically coming in around $130K – of which $40K is your franchise fee (discounted for veterans). You will have a low number of employees (maybe start with 3 adding on as the business scales) and can operate out of a small industrial office. This is not passive and not home based. The revenue is not seasonal (as the work is done indoors) and the work is diversified among residential (60% approx.) and commercial customers accounting for the other 40%.

Hotels, hospitals, education facilities and restaurants love it because it provides a very sanitary surface that can easily be cleaned as there are no grout lines. The sprayed-on surface looks like engineered stone and can be done in a myriad of colors. The surface can be repaired over and over easily – if need be from burn marks, etc. This method of refinishing offers a 75% savings over replacement.

Support is extensive and ongoing with conferences, all sorts of workshops held at different locations around the country on a regular basis on various topics such as IT or finance or business development. The training is 3 weeks of immersion training which includes shadowing another owner.

The ideal candidate is business minded, has drive and is goal oriented – as well as $50K liquid and at least $150K in net worth.

Special sauce: their secret sauce is their MM4 bonding agent (a secret recipe) which is far superior to what the competition might use and is sent to franchisees at no cost other than shipping.

Testimonials

“We exceeded our revenue projections for startup by 50%. The ability to perform work for both residential and commercial accounts is a tremendous advantage over many other business opportunities.” Phil Panarisi-

“There is a tremendous amount of financial opportunity when you open a Miracle Method Franchise. The amount of demand for our product has increased dramatically over the last couple of years.” Andrew Gorski-

