Mr. Appliance®, a Neighborly® company, has been in operation since 1996 and is North America’s largest appliance repair franchise.

Mr. Appliance®, in operation since 1996, is North America’s largest appliance repair franchise. With longevity comes trust, a recognizable brand, and a loyal customer base. Whether you are converting an existing business or starting a new journey as a business owner, the Mr. Appliance team can help you meet your goals. Financing assistance may be available to qualified buyers.

Mr. Appliance® franchisees get access to ongoing training and support, market-proven business systems, plus supplies and products at a discounted cost not available to independent business owners. Mr. Appliance® is backed by Neighborly®, one of the world’s largest families of service-based franchises. As a Neighborly® company, Mr. Appliance® franchisees benefit from a network of over 8.9M+ customers and 3,600 franchises worldwide, with 14 home service brands, allowing for referral and multi-brand marketing expertise.

• Comprehensive ongoing training and support: Sure Start training helps prepare franchisees for many aspects of operations to how to technical training in the field. A dedicated Franchise Consultant will be assigned to each franchisee from the very beginning, and support will include site visits and regularly scheduled calls to advise as needed.

Sure Start training helps prepare franchisees for many aspects of operations to how to technical training in the field. A dedicated Franchise Consultant will be assigned to each franchisee from the very beginning, and support will include site visits and regularly scheduled calls to advise as needed. • Marketing: Superior marketing strategies and support that leverages this nationally recognized and respected brand name along with an extensive customer database collected from the local family of Neighborly® home services brands, to provide the most effective marketing strategies and tools possible.

Superior marketing strategies and support that leverages this nationally recognized and respected brand name along with an extensive customer database collected from the local family of Neighborly® home services brands, to provide the most effective marketing strategies and tools possible. • Web: Leading web presence, national and customizable website, bold online social media presence, national search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, and reputation management

Leading web presence, national and customizable website, bold online social media presence, national search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, and reputation management • IT: Software training and IT support

Software training and IT support • Nationwide networking support: Over 230 fellow franchisees to consult with, plus the opportunity to gather at Regional and National Conferences.

Over 230 fellow franchisees to consult with, plus the opportunity to gather at Regional and National Conferences. • Vendor Discounts: Cut your expenses with ProTradeNet, a program offering preferred discounts through membership and potential annual rebates.

Cut your expenses with ProTradeNet, a program offering preferred discounts through membership and potential annual rebates. • Call Center

• Registered trademarks and a designated territory

Military and Veteran

As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our Nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com