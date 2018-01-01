e<sup>2</sup> Young Engineers

Join over 42 countries worldwide and growing and become a part of innovative and rapidly growing brand. LEGO and K'nex bricks are not just toys, it reinvents learning!

Build Your Tomorrow. Today!

Background: We are e² Young Engineers

Young Engineers enrichment programs combine education + entertainment = edutainment. We created a variety of different programs that can be used to teach science, technology, engineering, math (STEM). Children joining our educational community can learn and enjoy arithmetic, physics, mechanical and software engineering, coding, and robotics.

We have developed special programs and workshops suited for children at both ends of the learning spectrum, from gifted children to those with learning disabilities. We operate in schools, libraries, museums, community centers, to name a few. Statistical tests show a clear connection between participation in our e² Young Engineers programs and success at school and 21st century development of an arc of skills.

Our Achievements

In 2011, CEO Amir was awarded by Prince Charles with the Youth Business International Entrepreneur of The Year honor, highlighting the impact e² Young Engineers has made on individual students and their communities. In an effort to provide children across the world the opportunity to benefit from the e² Young Engineers program, the company began franchising the business in 2012. e² Young Engineers has spread to 45 different countries throughout the globe.

In 2017, Young Engineers was involved in breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest tower made from building bricks reaching 36 meters (118 foot).

In 2018, Prince William met with our CEO to learn more about Young Engineers and our newest development, Algobrix.

Today, e² Young Engineers is dedicated to sharing its unique method of edutainment across the globe. e² Young Engineers can offer you a model that can suit your capabilities and skills such as a local or master franchise.

New Developments From e²

Algobrix- The Future of Coding

Build. Code. Play. Algobrix is an innovative new way kids and even grownups can learn the basics of coding. The best part… you don’t need a computer.

How does it work?

Build your robot. Code by placing function blocks in a sequence. Press Play to send the code via Bluetooth. The robot will perform the code.

This is a market changing product is the coolest way to code. Algobrix is the only building blocks that transform coding into playing while teaching your kid to think like a programmer.

