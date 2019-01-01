Best in Class Education Center

Premier education franchise helps students from prek- 12th grade become Best in their Class.

About

At Best in Class, our mission is twofold: build better teachers; build successful students. Education is the door to the future. We want to leave a legacy and a lasting positive impact on our students and teachers alike. We know how important great teachers are and we want to support their individual growth, so that they can continue to change the lives of their students.

The Best in Class concept focuses on students of all ages, offering tailored teaching material that encourages them to learn at their own pace.

Our proprietary curriculum includes: math and English enrichment programs, private tutoring, gifted test preparation, ACT, SAT, and college preparation courses. By offering numerous courses that target children of all ages our franchisees benefit from multiple revenue streams and maintain high levels of student retention .

To motivate and help students develop comprehensive analytical skills, Best in Class created programs that emphasize critical thinking, problem solving, and retention through a tailored curriculum. This attention to individualized needs has helped Best in Class position itself as the industry’s leading provider of complementary education to students in elementary, middle, and high school.

Franchise Opportunities

Best in Class has 32 locations across the United States, and t he primary reason that Best in Class has been able to grow and develop successfully in both new and existing markets is due to the recognizable achievements students have experienced at our centers.

We are searching for franchise partners across the country who have a passion for education and want to make a difference in their community.

Benefits

The education industry is a $19 billion dollar industry and continues to grow each year. Class sizes are growing, school budgets are shrinking, and students struggle to learn through standardized curricula, which cannot be tailored to suit their needs. As a result, many students today need supplementary education and Best in Class offers a way to address these market demands.

Below are some of the benefits of owning a Best in Class Education Center:

Largest Exclusive Protective Territories

Incentives for Multi-unit Developers

Financial incentives for future development

Services our franchisees provide will change the lives of their students and families

Proprietary software to help operate a seamless business

Minimal number of employees

Low overhead

Full-time income potential

Testimonials

“ After a few years of volunteering as a tutor, I decided to make my hobby a full time job. I looked into franchises and I was referred to Best in Class. The brand really separates itself from other tutoring centers because of its strong curriculum, the close monitoring of progress and its weekly classes. Best in Class offers strategic teaching, step-by-step, to ensure mastery before moving on to tougher topics.” – Dr. Ming Hsu