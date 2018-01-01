Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

About
Nurse Next Door offers senior-care services ranging from simple companionship care and light housekeeping to skilled nursing services such as medication management, dementia care, live-in, and end-of-life care. The company was founded in 2001 by John DeHart and Ken Sim, who were inspired by their own struggles in finding home care for loved ones. They began franchising in 2006.
Franchise Opportunities
Franchise Units
|Year
|U.S.
|Canadian
|International
|Company Owned
|2015
|27
|53
|0
|1
|2014
|22
|53
|0
|1
|2013
|19
|55
|0
|1
|2012
|2
|46
|0
|1
|2011
|0
|45
|0
|1
Where Seeking Franchisees: Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Startup Costs, Ongoing Fees and Financing
Total Investment: $105,100 - $199,400
Franchise Fee: $55,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee: 5%
Term of Franchise Agreement: 5 years, renewable
FINANCIAL REQUIREMENTS
Liquid Cash Available: $75,000
OPERATIONS
Franchise can be run from home. 15% of all franchisees own more than one unit. Number of employees needed to run franchised unit: 2. Absentee ownership of franchise is NOT allowed. (100% of current franchisees are owner/operators)
Benefits
Testimonials
“Nurse Next Door’s discovery process was very thorough and transparent. Not only did I have access to anyone on the team including Senior Management to learn from and ask questions; I also had access to talk to any of the Franchise Partners. Training week at HeartQuarters was energetic and fun and provided great “in the field” experience to prepare me for being a Franchise Owner.” - Christopher Peacock, (Nurse Next Door Sarasota, FL)
“The training and support that I get from Nurse Next Door is excellent. Not only are the people at HeartQuarters helpful, but the other franchise partners are incredible team-players who really care about my success.” – Karen Wells (Nurse Next Door Walnut Creek, CA)