Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Nurse Next Door is the nation's fastest growing home care system. With over 160+ franchises and an award-winning reputation, we are paving the way for senior home care.

About

Nurse Next Door offers senior-care services ranging from simple companionship care and light housekeeping to skilled nursing services such as medication management, dementia care, live-in, and end-of-life care. The company was founded in 2001 by John DeHart and Ken Sim, who were inspired by their own struggles in finding home care for loved ones. They began franchising in 2006.

Franchise Opportunities

Franchise Units

Year U.S. Canadian International Company Owned 2015 27 53 0 1 2014 22 53 0 1 2013 19 55 0 1 2012 2 46 0 1 2011 0 45 0 1

Where Seeking Franchisees: Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Startup Costs, Ongoing Fees and Financing

Total Investment: $105,100 - $199,400

Franchise Fee: $55,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee: 5%

Term of Franchise Agreement: 5 years, renewable

FINANCIAL REQUIREMENTS

Liquid Cash Available: $75,000

OPERATIONS

Franchise can be run from home. 15% of all franchisees own more than one unit. Number of employees needed to run franchised unit: 2. Absentee ownership of franchise is NOT allowed. (100% of current franchisees are owner/operators)

Benefits

With 160+ franchises and an award-winning reputation, Nurse Next Door is paving the way for home care in North America. We’ve been helping entrepreneurs build rewarding and successful businesses since 2001. And these businesses are helping thousands of seniors live happier and healthier.

Taking calls and booking appointments is a full-time job. That’s why we have a dedicated Care Team to handle your schedule around the clock. We’re the only home care franchise that takes your calls and puts jobs on your schedule 24/7. You, your team, and your clients can call us 24/7 for assistance. Our Franchise Partners love that they can spend more time with clients, employees, and family. And we love being able to send you more business.

We’ve built a lively, bold, and fun brand that attracts clients from the start. That brand reflects the brightness and joy we bring to seniors’ lives. In a traditionally task-oriented industry, people love our refreshing approach to home care and aging. For us, the heart of a senior home care business is centered around caring, not just health care. We believe seniors can stay at home.

Testimonials

“Nurse Next Door’s discovery process was very thorough and transparent. Not only did I have access to anyone on the team including Senior Management to learn from and ask questions; I also had access to talk to any of the Franchise Partners. Training week at HeartQuarters was energetic and fun and provided great “in the field” experience to prepare me for being a Franchise Owner.” - Christopher Peacock, (Nurse Next Door Sarasota, FL)

“The training and support that I get from Nurse Next Door is excellent. Not only are the people at HeartQuarters helpful, but the other franchise partners are incredible team-players who really care about my success.” – Karen Wells (Nurse Next Door Walnut Creek, CA)