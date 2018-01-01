Destination Athlete®

Destination Athlete® is a one-stop resource focused on the Complete Athlete®, offering products and services to help youth and high school athletes reach their destination.
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$33,510 - $139,335
Can be operated from home
Yes
Financing Available
Yes
Can be run part-time
Yes

A rewarding home-based entrepreneurial career in youth and high school sports awaits you!

 

Did you know?
  • More than 60 million boys and girls across the country play sports
  • The youth and high school sports industry is huge and continues to grow with no sign of slowing down
  • Youth sports is a 7 billion dollar industry in travel alone*
  • The industry is booming despite the recession
Source: Mark Koba, CNBC Sports Business, Jan 2014  
 

You can help youth and high school athletes perform at a higher level and provide a one-stop resource for all of their needs.

  • Expand your business at a rate that fits your calendar and lifestyle
  • Tap in to the value added resources of the Complete Athlete® 360
  • Manage your own online Team Stores for fundraising
  • Sell team uniforms, sports and field equipment, varsity jackets, spirit wear, trophies and premium services

Enjoy the flexibility of making your own schedule!

Destination Athlete® is an innovative company that focuses on the Complete Athlete®, offering products and services from Training to Trophies®. It is also home to Complete Athlete ®360, the Nation’s largest athlete performance platform™. This comprehensive platform is designed to address current and relevant information in the areas of sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports medicine, training and reward and recognition.

 

