Since 1994, Mr. Electric® has specialized in electrical installation and repair for both residential and business customers. Mr. Electric® independently owned and operated franchisees now serve customers from nearly 200 locations across the globe. As part of Neighborly® Mr. Electric® is backed by one of the most successful organizations in franchising. Franchisees may choose to open a new business or convert an existing electrical business. Financing assistance may be available to qualified buyers.

How does Mr. Electric® make money?

• Customers pay for contracted electrical services, inspections, and audits



Who is it for?



• Driven individuals looking for an opportunity to grow their own business

• Those with general knowledge of electrical systems

What would you do as a Mr. Electric® franchisee?

• Travel to clients to assess and/or perform electrical services

• Promote your electrical franchise business in your local community to build a regular customer base

• Hire, train, and dispatch your own crew of technicians to customer jobs as needed

Why Mr. Electric®?

Purchasing a Mr. Electric® franchise could be your opportunity to deliver exceptional service for residential and commercial customers in need of electrical services. With a Mr. Electric® franchise, owners enjoy the independence of starting their own business, or converting their existing one, with the security of joining forces with a nationally recognized brand.

A potential franchisee without electrical experience or licensing may qualify to open an electrical service franchise through our robust business system. Already licensed electrical contractors or technicians may be abundantly qualified to own a franchise and expand their current business.

Mr. Electric® franchisees are offered unprecedented support:

• Comprehensive ongoing training and support: Our Sure Start training program helps equip our franchisees with the knowledge and support needed to run their operations most efficiently with proven technology and software, systems training and a dedicated Franchise Consultant.

• Call center support for customer management and setting appointments.

• Marketing: Superior marketing strategies and support that leverages the nationally recognized and respected brand name along with an extensive customer database collected from the local family of Neighborly ® home service brands, to provide you with the most effective marketing strategies and tools possible.

Military and Veteran

As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com

Facts & Figures

Liquid capital required $45,000

Investment $97,600 - $234,750

Franchise fee $35,000

Units in operation 178

Founded 1994

Franchising Since 1994

Disclaimer

This advertisement should not be construed as an offer to sell any franchises. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a franchise disclosure document by or on behalf of the [Neighborly] 1010 N. University Parks Dr. Waco, TX 76707, 254-745-2444. In addition, certain states regulate the offer and sale of franchises. We will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state. The filing of an application for registration of an offering prospectus or the acceptance and filing thereof by the NY Department of Law as required by NY law does not constitute approval of the offering or the sale of such franchise by the NY Department of Law or the Attorney General of NY.