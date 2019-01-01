PAINTING FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY

Take Charge of Your Future with 360˚ Painting.

Ready to stake a claim in the remodeling and redecorating service industry? When you invest in our 360˚ Painting franchise opportunity, you’ll be able to tap into this thriving market. You’ll grow a successful, recession-resistant business that offers painting services for homes and businesses, inside and out. Whether the market is hot and people are buying, selling, and flipping or real estate has cooled off and people are opting to redecorate their existing property, there is always a need for reliable, top-quality painting services.

Our painting franchise opportunity comes with training and support on subjects such as:

Business management software

Cost and supply-estimating software

Sales and marketing

Recruiting employees and sub-contractors

Managing a team

Painting techniques and technology

FULL SUPPORT & COMPLETE CONTROL

Choosing to become a franchisee with 360˚ Painting means you’ll have the support and backing of a nationally recognized brand, as well as Premium Service Brands, the parent to three unique home service franchises. You will own and operate your business but you won’t have to start from scratch or make every decision by yourself.

Premium Service Brands and the 360˚ Painting corporate team will be there to guide you and support you at every step of your franchise journey. We want to see you succeed and reach your professional goals.

Testimonials

“360° Painting has been a great partner and franchise to work with since we first came on board in October 2015. We were happy and honored to engage in the growing brand. Paul Flick and his team have been amazing; they treat us as family when we have faced obstacles, including financial concerns around a death in the family. Before even remedying this problem, the corporate team asked us if we were okay, and were patient as we got things back on track. The training program has come a long way to help the franchise partners be more successful right out of the gate, and we are surrounded by a community of really good 360° franchisees who stay connected by asking questions, providing feedback, and sharing ideas. We are glad to be a part of 360° Painting!”

Steve H. & Felicia A.

“360° painting has been a true partner to us in our business venture. Like a true partner, they have done everything they said they would do and then some. 360° has provided both the initial and ongoing training to keep us on the cutting edge in the field; their continuous software and website upgrades buoy that support. Finally, the Call Center is invaluable in running our daily business, helping us free up our time to focus on the money making aspects of the business. Rich and I couldn't be more pleased with the direction that 360° Painting is heading and look forward to more of the same in the future.”

Rich & Peggy G.