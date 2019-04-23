LemonShark Poke is an upscale, fast casual poke restaurant with clean modern architecture and a little Hawaiian flair. Customers quickly see, feel, and taste the difference with Lemonshark, the premiere poke franchise.





About LemonShark Poke

The first two restaurants opened in Redlands and San Bernadino, CA in 2016 to rave reviews and huge success. Yelp ratings are averaging high results. As of June 2018 LemonShark has awarded 80 franchises, in the first two months of franchising: San Diego, CA; Los Angeles, CA; NYC, NY; Chicago, IL; Austin and Dallas TX; and Orlando, FL. We are staffed for rapid growth with over 50+ corporate employees already in place from the franchise restaurant industry, and real estate professionals on staff to assist you to find only the very best locations.

Mission Statement:

"To be the Leader in the Poke Restaurant category in the Franchise industry"

Creating a Genuine Partnership Culture.

Building a world class partnership network, that is sought out by prospects, because of the passion and referrals of our franchise partners.

Core Values

Listen to and respect each other. Provide uncommonly good support for every partner... Make them say "WOW". Award and build genuine partnerships. Create wealth and profits through growth. Deliver opportunities to learn and succeed. Do the right things, for the right reasons.....with passion.

We're not a stuffy, corporate franchise brand. Our brand culture emphasizes the idea of just being you, and have some fun building equity in your business portfolio.

Why LemonShark Poke Bowl?

Comprehensive Operations and Proprietary Training Materials, and Strategies.

Protected Territory with demographic research.

The key to any restaurant's success, will always be the location. We feel strongly that we have an "edge" here with the Founders 25+ years experience in lease negotiation, and securing the best terms possible at the "right price".

On-Going Support:

Your Regional Franchise Consultant will provide: Monthly Conference Calls; Visit(s) to your Restaurant every Quarter, and Business analysis. On-going training, customer service programs for franchisee and staff.

Advertising, marketing, social media, and sales assistance.

Semi-Proprietary POS - Clover software system and support.

Operations, Training and Marketing manuals.

800#; Website and franchise intranet.

Candidate Profile