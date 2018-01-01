The Brass Tap is more than your local craft beer bar. It is a place where people come together for live music, trivia and sports. 60 taps is ideal when offering a variety of fresh local and regional craft beer. Also, offering premium wines and crafted cocktails with a menu to compliment the beer.

Primed To Lead The Category

We are not just any craft beer bar franchise. We are The Brass Tap. Our growth in the past five years alone proves we understand how to build – and maintain – category leadership.

Why are we among the best bar franchises available? Simple. We have gone to great lengths to craft the ultimate guest experience while creating a manageable business model that maximizes your investment potential. For the astute entrepreneur seeking bar franchise opportunities, the Brass Tap delivers by redefining the franchise bar concept itself.

From our superior offerings ... to an unforgettable atmosphere ... to live entertainment ... and fare that sets a new standard ... we offer the ultimate bar franchise business opportunity.

Our Guests Never Settle. Why Should You?

There's a reason our newest guests quickly become regulars.

Beyond the welcoming, upscale environment is a craft beer bar that offers up to 60 different craft beers on tap including popular local brews ... plus more than 100 varieties of imports. And to ensure our selections stay current, we constantly seek out the best beers from all regions around the world, rotating our taps continuously so guests can always discover a new favorite.

Yet we are so much more than a craft beer bar. We are an entertainment destination built around a sophisticated craft beer bar concept. Guests can catch the game on a high-def TV one day, and be treated to live music or trivia the next, depending on the night. And when they’re in the mood for something other than a great craft beer, they can choose from craft cocktails and premium wines in our full-liquor bar. If that doesn’t sound like a typical craft beer bar franchise ... it’s not.

Localized Offerings. World-Class Hospitality.

Think of our brand as your neighborhood craft beer bar – only completely reimagined to offer far more than a typical beer bar experience. How? First, we optimize each Brass Tap’s extensive beer menu based on local preferences, and we keep such preferences in a fresh rotation throughout the year. Why? This gives guests in each locale “their own” Brass Tap.

We Know How To Attract Guests- And Keep Them.

In addition to our offerings as a beer bar franchise, we offer a full liquor bar to keep all our guests happy as the night progresses and tastes shift. As for our fare, The Brass Tap doesn't do "bar food". Our selections (including shareables) elevate expectations within the category by putting a premium up-scale twist on classic favorites. We also offer live entertainment, which means there's always something going on at The Brass Tap – from live music ... to trivia nights ... to exclusive beer tastings.