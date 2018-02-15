StretchLab Franchise

StretchLab Franchise

StretchLab is the industry leader in offering affordable one on one assisted stretching, created with variety of offerings to empower clients to ‘Live Long’.
StretchLab Franchise
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$153,100 - $223,500
Financing Available
Yes
Can be run part-time
Yes

FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES

Stretching is an ancient practice, but StretchLab’s unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country. There are no gimmicks and no complicated equipment, just a simple solution for every-body and every tight body, no matter why they enter our doors. Our one-on-one assisted stretching and truly original group stretch classes are changing lives.

Consumers are seeking more ways to reduce the risk of injuries, regain mobility, improve flexibility, improve range of motion and introduce recovery time into their lives - to reclaim their freedom. Referred to as “the next dominator in the fitness industry” by New York Times, assisted-stretching has gained national attention; StretchLab’s fun, communal assisted-stretching services are leading the market.


STRETCHLAB FRANCHISE BENEFITS


CARING

We deeply care about helping people - bring vitality to your community

GROWTH

Enjoy the first-mover advantage in multi-location ownership in an untapped market

ENERGY

Bring new life to your portfolio with the comfort of our proven structure and support

 

FREEDOM

Enjoy the benefits of our executive model to build something for yourself that is completely scalable for your goals

COMMUNITY

Build a community well beyond your studio walls


Why StretchLab?

First Mover Advantage: StretchLab has territorial availability across all major markets - don’t miss the opportunity to own our local market!

Extensive Support: We believe extensive training drives success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!

Executive Model: StretchLab’s turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets you determine your own success. It will enable you to leverage significant development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.

Investment: Enjoy our recurring revenue model, exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.


 

WHAT WE LOOK FOR IN A FRANCHISE PARTNER


PASSION TO HELP PEOPLE

DRIVEN FOR SUCCESS

MOTIVATING LEADERS

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.